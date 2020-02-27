Up-and-coming NASCAR star Hailie Deegan got a new car from Ford

Hailie Deegan must be making a good impression on her new employer.

The 18-year-old Ford Performance stock and sports car driver finished second at this year's ARCA Daytona race and managed to score President Trump’s autograph while they attended the Daytona 500, which generated tons of traditional and social media attention.

Not all of the attention was good, but what happened to Deegan this week definitely was. She tweeted on Wednesday that when she got home from a test session, she found a present from Ford in the driveway.

It’s a white 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350 with black stripes. She didn’t clarify if it’s a loan or if Ford gave it to her to keep, but the 526-hp coupe has a starting price of $61,350.

A couple of Deegan’s Ford teammates from the NASCAR Cup series were impressed.

Deegan’s next race in the NASCAR-owned ARCA series is March 6 at ISM Speedway near Phoenix, and she’ll be back behind the wheel of her IMSA GT4 Mustang on March 21 in Sebring, Fla.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP