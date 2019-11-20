Here's how many Mustang Mach-Es Ford can build

Ford’s hoping the Mustang Mach-E will be a sales hit when it goes on sale late next year, but it definitely won’t be as big as the original pony car

Ford sold over 400,000 Mustangs in the 12 months following its April 1964 debut and more than a million by the end of 1965, but it only has the capability to produce about 50,000 Mustang Mach-Es, regardless of the demand for the all-electric SUV.

That’s according to Ford President Joe Hinrichs, who said battery availability is the limiting factor for the Mexican-made model, Detroit News reporter Ian Thibodeau reported.

Ford began taking orders on Sunday for the Mustang Mach-E, which has a starting price of $44,995, but hadn't previously revealed how many would be available.

Tesla will be ramping up production of the similarly priced Model Y crossover at about the same time the Mustang Mach-E goes on sale. The California factory where the Model Y will be built has a proven capability to manufacture nearly 400,000 cars per year, which could increase in 2020, but Tesla hasn’t said how much of that capacity might be allocated to the Model Y.

