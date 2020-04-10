Expand / Collapse search
Mustang crashes off California cliff during coronavirus lockdown, gets pulled out by 'Hulk' wrecker

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
While California was under a statewide stay-at-home order on March 28, a Ford Mustang Boss 302 owner out for a spin drove his car off the side of the Angeles Crest Highway and down a 400-foot cliff.

The driver and passenger were airlifted to a nearby hospital, and the driver returned to the scene the next day with just minor injuries, but the car didn’t fare so well.

The limited-edition model was absolutely crushed as it smashed through the trees and shrubs, and it ended up totaled in a nearly inaccessible spot.

The Boss 302 was a limited edition model sold from 2012-2013.

The Boss 302 was a limited edition model sold from 2012-2013. (Ford)

The California Highway Patrol called Pepe’s Towing Service to see if it could retrieve the vehicle, and it had to bring in the big gun to do it. The company needed to use a 50-ton rotator wrecker it calls “Hulk” to reach the car and pull it out, but it needed to hook it up first.

Pepe’s manager Joshua Acosta documented the job on YouTube, including scouting the location and using a safety harness attached to cables in order to negotiate his way down to the vehicle.

Once it was secured, the rotator’s arm was reached out over the canyon and slowly dragged the Mustang up to the road.

The company said it was one of the most difficult jobs ever, and you can see why cars that end up at the bottom of a canyon are sometimes left there to rot away.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.