Motorcycle champ Toni Bou stunts around his house during coronavirus quarantine

Now this is how you work from home.

Toni Bou has been the FIM world motorcycle trials champion since 2007, holding titles for both outdoor and indoor competitions.

Trials competitions involve riding specially designed motorcycles through difficult, low-speed courses that require riders to hop their bikes and balance them in place as they negotiate difficult obstacles. It’s particularly popular throughout Europe, and Bou’s incredible parallel streaks are unprecedented in the motorsports world.

A new video shows why.

Bou's Repsol team posted a clip to YouTube of him riding his Honda around his home in hard-hit Spain during his coronavirus self-quarantine as he brushes his teeth, grabs his riding gear and plays ball with his dog.

Along with bouncing off a wall over his dog’s house, Bou rides down a staircase with a 90-degree turn before hopping the bike onto a workbench.

The outdoor trials season is tentatively scheduled to kick off on the weekend of May 23 in Sokolov, Czech Republic, if the events are not canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

