MOTIV single-seat autonomous 'car' is the ultimate in personal transporation

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Do you like hailing cars, but not sharing them?

(Gordon Murray Design)

Well, noted automotive designer Gordon Murray has just the car for you. It’s an electric, single-seat vehicle designed with autonomous driving in mind. The MOTIV is just over eight feet long and four feet wide, features a gull-wing door and was engineered to meet European passenger car crash test standards.

Technically classified as a quadricycle, the MOTIV has a top speed of just 40 mph and an estimated running time of 2.5 hours between charges in an urban driving scenario, where it would be deployed through an Uber-type scheme.

(Gordon Murray Design)

The MOTIV is in stark contrast to the General Motors-backed Cruise Origin autonomous shuttle, which was designed to enhance social interaction between four to six passengers.

The MOTIV was built with support from a U.K. program aimed at developing electric vehicles and there are currently no firm plans to put it into production.

(Gordon Murray Design)

Murray does have a very different car on the way, however. The former Formula One race car and McLaren F1 supercar designer is currently developing the T.50 sports car that has three-across seating with the driver in the middle and a fan that sucks air from underneath the car to help it stick to the pavement at high speeds.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu