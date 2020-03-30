Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Moon-Walk bounce-house inventor's massive secret car collection up for auction

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
An amazing collection of over 140 vehicles has appeared out of thin air, so to speak.

They belonged to a man named Bob Regehr, who made a fortune after he and his wife developed the iconic Moon-Walk bouncy house a half-century ago.

Regehr had owned a couple of gas stations before that and was very much a car enthusiast who regularly made offers on vehicles he spotted people riding around town in, according to a profile in Hot Rod magazine in 2009.

Prior to the article’s publication, Regehr’s collection was something of a local legend. People in the area had heard rumors about it, but it was mostly kept under wraps.

Regehr died last year in Hutchinson, Kan., and the cars are now set to be sold this fall through VanDerBrink Auctions.

Among the cars that remain are 20 1932 Fords, a 1949 Cadillac, several 1957 Chevy Bel Airs, a 1959 Nash Metropolitan and a 1979 Ferrari 308 GTD.

The newest of the bunch is a 1987 Ford Mustang GT convertible and the rarest likely a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Indy 500 Pace Car that is one of just 43 that were built.

Some of the cars are modified, many remain original and, unlike many hoards of this size, there’s not a junker in the bunch.

The auction is currently scheduled to take place online and at the Kansas State Fairgrounds on Oct. 24.

