Mom's shocking image shows child seats that survived huge car crash, saving kids

A Pennsylvania mom says a car crash could have ended very differently her and her two kids, and now the woman is sending a warning to other parents: buckle you kids in correctly every time. Jenna Rabberman shared a photo on Facebook Tuesday of her wrecked car with two car seats in front.

"THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing," Rabberman wrote.

The mom says she was minutes from home when a vehicle slammed into her car. She says her two boys were in the car seats and escaped without a scratch because she took the extra time to make sure they were buckled correctly.

"You never think it will happen to you. My boys escaped without a scratch but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly," she said in the post. She shared her message in hopes it would make someone think twice and maybe save a life.

For more information on car seat safety and guidelines, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration here.

This article originally appeared on www.Fox26Houston.com