Masked models: Bangkok motor show opens with COVID-19 protocols in place

Face coverings and contact tracing is required

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Bangkok International Motor Show opened to the public on Wednesday with some very different looking models on display.

Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Not the vehicles, but the models standing in front of them.

The first major auto show to take place since the coronavirus pandemic began is enforcing health and safety measures that include the wearing of masks or face shields. Thailand has gone seven weeks without reporting any locally transmitted cases of the virus.

"This is more than the motor show, but also Thailand's reputation because the other event organizers will be watching," Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive of head organizer of the event, Grand Prix International, told Reuters.

Most of the models appear to have opted for clear plastic face shields, while showgoers are required to wear face coverings and check into booths with smartphone apps to limit access and allow for contact tracing.

