M&M's opening 'Glampground' at Kentucky and Bristol NASCAR races

Finally, an all-inclusive resort for NASCAR and candy fans.

M&M’s Racing is bringing a “Glampground” to the infields of the upcoming Kentucky and Bristol NASCAR races for $500.

That buys a tent for two with either a queen or two single beds with access to private showers that can be occupied starting on Tuesday, and includes all meals on the weekend, pit passes, visits with team drivers -- including current NASCAR Cup series points leader Kyle Busch – and other amenities.

"The M&M’S Glampground is a pretty cool ideal, so I look forward to seeing everyone. There’s going to be so much cool stuff going on across the race weekend," Busch told Forbes.

The races take place on July 13 and August 17. A Kentucky Motor Speedway representative told Fox News Autos that there will be a total of 30 tents available at the track, with the caveat that campers are only allowed to carry in one 24 pack of beer for each one.

