Mating deer pose an expensive road risk

Mating season for deer has begun. That means the animals are on the move, and drivers face a higher risk of striking them.

The Virginian-Pilot reported last week that Virginia is considered a high-risk state by insurance companies. The average claim for damage is nearly $4,000.

November is the month that drivers are most likely to strike a deer. Dawn and dusk carry the highest risk.

Nelson Lafon, the deer project coordinator for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the state has about 850,000 deer.

Most accidents do not result in the animal being struck. Many drivers swerve instead to avoid the animal and strike a tree or another vehicle.

Experts say drivers should hit the deer. It will cause less damage to the car.

