Man named Sober charged with drunk driving

What’s in a name?

Police in Middlesex Township, Penn., arrested a man named Daniel Sober this past weekend for suspicion of drunk driving.

The Westmoreland County man was pulled over early Saturday morning by police responding to a separate incident, according to the Butler Eagle.

After failing a roadside breathalyzer test, a second evaluation at the station determined that Sober, 44, had a blood alcohol content of 0.194, which is more than twice the state’s legal limit, WTAE reported.

Sober was charged with DUI and careless driving and released.

