Lyft driver missing in San Diego

Police are searching for a San Diego man who drives for Lyft and has not been seen since April 6.

David Medina, who also goes by David Bernal, was last seen driving a red 2016 GMC Terrain SUV near Interstate 8 and Jackson Drive.

Friends and family say they are very concerned because it’s very uncharacteristic for the 32-year-old to disappear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2346.

This story first appeared on Fox5SanDiego.com