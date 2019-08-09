Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Late farmer's massive car collection up for auction in Minnesota

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

There’s a bumper crop of over 100 classic cars coming up for auction in Minnesota this Saturday.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

The vehicles were owned by a farmer named James Graham, who died last December at 88.

Graham was a life-long bachelor who spent his time collecting mostly old American cars, trucks and tractors.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

At one point he reportedly had over 500 scattered about his farm and stored in sheds, although it was pared down a bit in recent years.

The sale is being conducted by VanDerBrink Auctions and started on Friday with farm equipment, but on Saturday will be focused on the cars and trucks.

Only 577 Imperial convertibles were built in 1967.

Only 577 Imperial convertibles were built in 1967. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

They range from the 1920s to 1970s, but the bulk of the collection is from the 1950s and 1960s and heavy on the drop-tops.

Graham's 1957 Chevy Cameo is fully restored.

Graham's 1957 Chevy Cameo is fully restored. (VanDerBrink Auctions)

The collection includes a few gems like a 1957 Chevy Cameo pickup, 1962 Ford Thunderbird Convertible and 1967 Imperial Convertible, but many of the cars are just rusted out hulks more suitable for supplying parts than transportation.

(VanDerBrink Auctions)

The event is being held in Beardsley, Minn., and all of the lots are being offered without reserve.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu