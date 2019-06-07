Last Swedish-built Saab 9-3 to be auctioned after being stored since 2014

The last Saab 9-3 built in Sweden has surfaced and is going up for sale.

The 9-3 sedan came off the assembly line in Trollhattan in 2014 when production was briefly restarted as the bankrupt automaker resurfaced under Chinese ownership as National Electric Vehicle Sweden, or NEVS.

The automaker has since re-engineered the model as a battery-powered car that’s set to go into production in China this year, after 51 percent of the cash-strapped company was purchased by Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group for $930 million.

The 2014 car was the last of 420 produced and was set aside for crash testing that never occurred, according to NEVS.

THIS IS THE CAR THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO SAVE SAAB:

Originally designed under General Motors ownership, the silver compact has just 3.1 miles on the odometer – well, technically 5 km – and features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and automatic transmission.

It will be on display at NEVS HQ in Trollhattan through June 9 and auctioned later this year.

It has not yet been determined where the proceeds from the sale will go.

