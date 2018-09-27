Kid tying shoelace run over by car, walks away

This is the terrifying moment a motorist runs over a child crouching down to tie his shoelaces – only for the little boy to miraculously pop up and continue playing soccer.

The shocking incident occurred at Kamraj Nagar in Mumbai, India, on September 24 and was caught on a CCTV camera.

Footage shows the youngster, who is wearing a red t-shirt, stopping to tie his shoelace next to a parked car.

The driver, checks the coast is clear, but can't see the crouching boy and pulls away - over the lad, who scrabbles frantically for a few seconds before disappearing beneath the SUV.

For a heart-stopping moment the boy is trapped underneath the car before it passes over him, revealing him curled into a ball.

The youth then springs to his feet, and runs back to rejoin his play mates.

The local police said they had taken note of the incident, but had not filed any case as no one has approached them.

“If anyone files a complaint, we will probe,” said an official.