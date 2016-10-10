Just in: Luxurious Kia Cadenza proves to have legs

Some of us jokingly refer to this car as the "Credenza." Which, in case you didn't know, Merriam-Webster describes a credenza as a "sideboard, buffet, or bookcase patterned after a Renaissance credence; especially one without legs."

We're fairly sure this new Kia has legs, especially since it's the most luxurious model the company has produced since the long-dead Amanti. Of the 2004 Amanti, we said it "... was about the worst-handling passenger car we'd tested recently." Translation: When it came to dancing, the Amanti had no legs.

Happily, the new Cadenza is much more tied-down. And it's a much nicer car.

Visit our luxury car buying guide for quick access to the latest advice, Ratings, road tests, and videos.

Kia went the luxury route with this model, filling it full of mostly upscale standard features, such as heated leather seats, keyless starting, navigation, and a rear camera. We recently bought one for our test program, loaded with options such as a panoramic sunroof, HID headlights, and heated rear seats. Bottom line: $39,030. Yes, that is a hefty price for a Kia, but the Credenza makes it feel like a solid value.

First impressions are that it's very roomy inside and delivers a civilized ride. Unlike with some competitors, here, drivers are treated to fairly simple controls. The 293-hp, 3.3-liter V6 and six-speed transmission shared with the Hyundai Azera are more than up to the task.

We'll know more as we pile the miles on, but it is a safe guess that it will prove to be a more engaging dance partner than its predecessor.

For further impressions, check out our first drive video below.

Copyright © 2005-2013 Consumers Union of U.S., Inc. No reproduction, in whole or in part, without written permission. Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this site.