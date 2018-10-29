Jimmie Johnson signs two-year sponsorship deal with Ally Financial

Jimmie Johnson had a rough 2018 season, missing out on the NASCAR playoffs and losing longtime sponsor Lowe’s for next year, but he’s found a literal ally to help him get back on track.

Ally Financial announced on Sunday that it signed a two-season deal to sponsor the 43-year-old as he chases an elusive eighth NASCAR Cup championship.

Team owner Rick Hendrick told NBC Sports that the it “feels like Christmas.”

It’s so important to have a sponsor that is going to be on all the cars for every race for two years. You know, Jimmie deserves that.

As the owner of many car dealerships, Hendrick has a longstanding relationship with Ally, which provides financing for showrooms and car buyers.

"I'm not done yet. Hendrick isn't done. Ally is ready to get in there and get to work and promote our sport to a level that hasn't seen, and I'm the lucky guy who gets to drive the cars," Johnson said on Sunday. "I'm very excited about my future, Hendrick's future, Ally and the next couple of years."

The Associated Press contributed to this report