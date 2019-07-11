Jaguar's facial recognition tech knows when you want loud music, cold air

Facial recognition technology could let you choose your favorite song when bored behind the wheel. And you'll even be able to automatically change the temperature if you're cold.

Jaguar Land Rover is developing an artificial intelligence system that will allow motorists to adjust in-car settings with their facial expressions. Using a camera and biometric sensors, the system will monitor the driver's behavior and modify cabin settings such as heating, lighting and media. If the technology detects that you're bored, it will automatically play your favorite podcast or song. And if you're starting to doze off when driving, it will lower the in-car temperature to make sure you stay alert. Over time, the technology will be able to learn the owner's personal preferences and call upon tailored responses when required.

The British automaker is also developing a similar system for rear passengers, which could dim the lights and raise the temperature in the back if it detects signs of tiredness. Dr. Steve Iley, chief medical officer at Jaguar Land Rover, said: "As we move towards a self-driving future, the emphasis for us remains as much on the driver as it ever has.

"By taking a holistic approach to the individual driver, and implementing much of what we’ve learned from the advances in research around personal wellbeing over the last 10 or 15 years, we can make sure our customers remain comfortable, engaged and alert behind the wheel in all driving scenarios, even monotonous motorway journeys."

Jaguar Land Rover is currently developing another system which will let motorists earn cryptocurrency while they drive.

Earlier this year, BMW revealed its new gaze recognition technology which allows you to control the inside of your car using your eyes.

The system - dubbed Natural Interaction - could even allow drivers to book a table at their favorite restaurant just by pointing at it.

This story originally appeared in The Sun