Jaguar Land Rover cuts fleet deal with (fictional) terrorist organization SPECTRE

Looks like Jaguar is taking this “Good to be Bad” thing to the next level.

The automaker along with its sister outfit Land Rover is providing a fleet of vehicles for the upcoming James Bond film “SPECTRE.”

Among them is the stillborn C-X75 supercar, which debuted as a concept in 2010 with a hybrid drivetrain that employed micro-turbine diesel engines. The company originally planned to build 250 of them at a price exceeding $1 million, but cancelled the program due to the global recession.

The stunning mid-engine coupe has been modified with a 500 hp, according to Autocar, and will be driven by the film’s baddies from the titular organization SPECTRE in a chase scene shot in Rome.

Being the brand-loyal outfit that it is, SPECTRE will also employ the Land Rover Sport SVR and Defender Big Foot, a high-riding version of the classic SUV modified with 37-inch tires by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations division.

Bond himself will be making do with an Aston Martin DB10, another not for sale movie car that should make for an interesting matchup, considering Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover used to be corporate cousins when they were both owned by Ford.

However, when the film premieres in November, the gloves will apparently be off.