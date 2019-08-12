Inventor builds remote-controlled DeLorean that can go 99 mph, but still doesn't time travel

A Dutch inventor has built a Back To The Future-inspired DeLorean which can be driven using a remote control.

Computer technician Bjorn Harms spent six months building the custom motor in his garage in Urmond, Netherlands. He was inspired to build the eye-catching car after watching the classic 1985 film "Back to the Future," starring Michael J. Fox.

Speaking to Barcroft Cars, Bjorn said: "I saw the first episode of "Back To The Future" and the idea that Doc controlled the DeLorean with the remote control just always stayed with me.

"A lot of people tell me I’m crazy to build these kinds of things but the challenge for me is to see if I can do it. I just knew I had to try it."

The car can be completely controlled using a remote control, with different levers for the brakes, headlights, throttle and steering. It even has a fail-safe system which can immediately stop the engine and bring the car to a halt.

The replica, valued at 73,000 pounds ($83,000,) also boasts life-like modifications, including the iconic rear blasters that help it travel in time.

The DeLorean has a V6 engine which has a top speed of 99 mph, much faster than 88 mph needed in the film to time travel.

"It's always a little bit scary the first time you try it on the road. The fans definitely go crazy when they see this car. You can't just take this car out just for a normal drive."

And it's not the only motor that Bjorn has transformed. He also built a remote-controlled Corvette two years ago, which he sold for 25,600 pounds ($31,000.)

