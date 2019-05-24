Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Motor Speedway offering measles vaccines to Indy 500 fans

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
CDC targets anti-vaccination campaign as measles outbreak worsensVideo

Anti-vaccination movement blamed for outbreak; Bryan Llenas reports.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be offering measles vaccines to fans attending the Indy 500.

A limited supply will be available outside the racetrack’s museum. They’re not free, but IndyCar medical director Geoffrey Billows said that they’re covered under most insurance policies.

Indiana had its first confirmed case of the disease for 2019 in April and made it legal to receive the vaccine without a prescription in an effort to prevent an outbreak.

Over 275,000 people are expected to come to the track for the event.

