IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix canceled, doubleheaders and third Indy race added fill season schedule

The NTT IndyCar series is shaking up its schedule again after news that the Detroit Grand Prix has been canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The suspended season had been set to kick off in The Motor City on May 30, but will now begin at the Texas Motor Speedway on June 6, if there are no further disruptions.

To make up for some of the events missed so far, the series will now hold double-header weekends in Iowa in July and at Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., in September. A second road course race has been added at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 3, with the first scheduled for Saturday, July 4, ahead of the NASCAR race on Indy’s oval on July 5.

It was announced last week that the Indianapolis 500 was being moved from May 23 to Aug. 23, which will be the first time it has ever been held outside of the month of May. Organizers of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla., which was supposed to be the season-opener on March 15, are still hoping to find a date to hold the race this year.

Along with many racing bodies, IndyCar has taken to organizing a simulation series with iRacing to fill in for the on-track action and plans to hold events competed by series regulars and guests every Saturday until the season resumes.

