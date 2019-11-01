Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Huge car collection up for auction after barn discovery

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Out with the old. All of it.

A massive car collection went up for auction in the U.K. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The collection had been stored on a property that was sold for redevelopment

The auctioneer says the 135 cars were kept in a series of barns across the plot but didn’t provide details about how they came together. They are being sold as-is without documentation or warranty.

While the collection is mostly British, it includes an early Dodge and a Ford T-Bucket hot rod.

The Hustler was designed by Aston Martin designer William Towns. Approximately 500 were sold in various configurations.

The Hustler was designed by Aston Martin designer William Towns. Approximately 500 were sold in various configurations. (NCM Auctioneers)

There are also a six-wheel Range Rover custom, a VW beach buggy and a rare Mini-based Hustler kit car in the mix.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu