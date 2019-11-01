Huge car collection up for auction after barn discovery

Out with the old. All of it.

A massive car collection went up for auction in the U.K. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The collection had been stored on a property that was sold for redevelopment

The auctioneer says the 135 cars were kept in a series of barns across the plot but didn’t provide details about how they came together. They are being sold as-is without documentation or warranty.

While the collection is mostly British, it includes an early Dodge and a Ford T-Bucket hot rod.

There are also a six-wheel Range Rover custom, a VW beach buggy and a rare Mini-based Hustler kit car in the mix.

