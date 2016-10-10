Honda tops most-stolen cars list for 2013

Hondas are the hottest cars in America, but not in a good way.

The Accord and Civic top the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s list of most-stolen cars for 2013, with a whopping 53,995 and 45,001 boosted by crooks last year.

Full-size American pickups took the next two spots. Chevrolet beating (or is it losing to?) Ford 27,809 to 26,494.

Meanwhile, the USA’s best-selling car, the Toyota Camry, came in fifth with 14,420 gone in 60 seconds, or however long it takes to steal a Camry.

Among 2013 model year cars, things were a little bit different, with the Nissan Altima coming in number one with 810 thefts, followed by the Ford Fusion, Ford F-Series pickup, Toyota Corolla and everyone’s full-size rental lot favorite: the Chevrolet Impala.

The good news is that thefts were down an estimated 3.2 percent overall, according to FBI data, with less than 700,000 total – the lowest figure since 1967.

Read the full report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau