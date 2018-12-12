Hertz will now let you rent a car with your face

Hertz is looking to speed up the car rental experience with facial recognition tech.

The agency has teamed up with airport security service CLEAR to let renters check out their cars with just a look.

CLEAR members who link the feature to their Hertz Gold Plus Rewards account can just pick up their car, drive to a kiosk, give it a stare or a smile and drive away.

The feature is launching at Hartsfeld-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Hertz says it cuts the check-out time from 2 minutes to under 30 seconds.

Over 40 additional airport locations will be added next year.

As part of the partnership, Hertz is offering Gold Plus members a discounted CLEAR fee of $129 per year, which is $50 off the standard price.