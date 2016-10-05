Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 is a $295,000 extreme machine

The upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor is set to be the most extreme factory-made pickup ever created.

It has a 450 hp turbocharged engine, over a foot of wheel travel, and a 4x4 system that’s just as good at flying through the desert as it is crawling over rocks. But what if it were 50 percent more extreme?

Hennessey Performance has answered that question with the VelociRaptor 6x6, which features a stretched bed and a second, lockable Raptor axle added to the rear.

The modified suspension incorporates the high performance Fox shocks from the stock Raptor, and the truck gets a mean set of bumpers, unique 20-inch wheels, and a light bar with searchlight-sized LEDs mounted to it.

The price for the VelociRaptor is an appropriately extreme $295,000 -- just a small markup over a Raptor SuperCrew’s $52,505 base. Being the power broker that it is, Hennessey also offers a turbo, exhaust, and intercooler upgrade for the Raptor’s 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that boosts it to 600 hp for an extra $22,500.

Coincidentally, the grand total of $317,500 is almost exactly the same as six regular Raptors, but the VelociRaptor is sure to get six times more attention anywhere it goes.

And it looks like it can go just about anywhere.