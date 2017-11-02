Grave Digger Monster Jam truck pulls off record minute-long front wheelie

This monster has moves.

The Monster Jam truck Grave Digger has set a record for the longest front wheelie at over a minute. Driver Tyler Menninga pulled off the feat at the tour’s event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The 20-year-old used a ramp to get the 1,450 hp truck up onto its front wheels, then deftly shifted from drive to reverse to keep the five-ton machine upright, finishing the move by driving up the ramp backwards while still doing the wheelie.

It wasn’t the first time Menninga impressed the crowd. He previously won the Arena Wheelie of the Year award for 2017.