Google Maps sends dozens of drivers down muddy dirt road

They do say patience is a virtue.

About 100 cars got stuck on a muddy dirt road Colorado on Sunday when Google Maps diverted traffic around the scene of an accident near Denver International Airport, where many of the drivers were headed.

Recent rain had turned the unpaved section of E. 64th Ave into a sloppy mess, and several cars got stuck tying up traffic, Fox 31 News reported.

One driver of an all-wheel-drive model, Connie Monsees, who was able to get free said the route was suggested as an alternative that should’ve reduced travel time from 43 minutes to 23 minutes. She gave two other people a lift to the airport.

“We take many factors into account when determining driving routes, including the size of the road and the directness of the route,” Google said in a statement on the incident. “While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather. We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving.”

According to Denver 7, it is privately owned and maintained, but local authorities are not clear if it was supposed to be closed to public traffic.

