General Motors
Published

GM adding Super Cruise with hands-free towing to 6 pickups and SUVs in 2022

Semi-autonomous driving aid coming to more models

Associated Press
Hands-off with Cadillac's Super Cruise Video

Hands-off with Cadillac's Super Cruise

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is available with the latest version of GM's hands-free Super Cruise highway driving aid. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu lets it take him for a ride.

General Motors said Friday that it will include its expanded, hands-free driver-assisted technology on six vehicles next year.

The 2022 GMC Sierra pickup, like this prototype, will offer hands-free towing capability with Super Cruise.

The 2022 GMC Sierra pickup, like this prototype, will offer hands-free towing capability with Super Cruise. (GMC)

GM's "Super Cruise" assisted vehicles can indicate when a lane change is safe and initiate the maneuver. Drivers can also go hands free while pulling a trailer.

(GMC)

Model year 2022 Super Cruise enabled vehicles include the Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Sierra. The capabilities will be introduced on the vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

GM said that Super Cruise, which was launched in 2017, will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including on the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer. 

Other vehicles that offer versions of Super Cruise include the 2022 Cadillac XT6 and the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.