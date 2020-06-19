Fox News Virtual Auto Show: YOUR Ford F-150 pickups

Not everyone can get together these days, so Fox News is holding a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars, trucks and motorcycles with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

Ford is introducing an all-new F-150 on June 25, which will be the ninth generation of the popular pickup since it was introduced as part of the F-Series in 1975.

To help get pumped for the big day in the truck world, we asked the Fox News Autos audience to show us their F-150s for our latest Virtual Auto Show, and they've got some great ones with stories to go with them.

We've posted a few of our favorites below so you can comment on them, but don't forget to check out more of the submissions on Twitter and add your own.

NOTE: This is an independent FoxNews.com online event and is in no way a collaboration with the Ford Motor Company.