Fox News Virtual Auto Show: YOUR American cars

We'll salute them all.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
America's most powerful convertiblesVideo

America's most powerful convertibles

Take a look at the most powerful convertibles ever produced by American automakers.

Not everyone can get together these days, so Fox News is holding a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars, trucks and motorcycles with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

It's America's birthday, so we asked the Fox News audience to show us their American cars and trucks for this week's Virtual Auto Show -- and we'd love to take a spin in any of them.

We've posted a few of our favorites below so you can comment on them, but don't forget to check out more of the submissions on Twitter and add your own.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos