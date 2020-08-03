Fox News Autos Quiz: What motor is this?
Get your head in gear
Everyone knows what their vehicle looks like, but what about its motor? Do you think you can identify it? Fox News Autos is hosting a series of quizzes to get your head in gear, so let's find out.
This motor is a versatile one. You'll find versions of it combined with front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive and 4x4 drivetrains in vehicles with 2-doors, 4-doors, sliding doors and beds.
Hint: You can buy a new vehicle with it today.
So what's your best guess? Let us know in the comments.
Answer: Check back Aug 4.