Fox News Autos Quiz: What motor is this?

Get your head in gear

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Everyone knows what their vehicle looks like, but what about its motor? Do you think you can identify it? Fox News Autos is hosting a series of quizzes to get your head in gear, so let's find out.

This motor is a versatile one. You'll find versions of it combined with front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive and 4x4 drivetrains in vehicles with 2-doors, 4-doors, sliding doors and beds.

Hint: You can buy a new vehicle with it today.

So what's your best guess? Let us know in the comments.

Answer: Check back Aug 4.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

