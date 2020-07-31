Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Autos wants to see your HUMMER trucks

Big changes coming for the big trucks

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2021 GMC Yukon debuts with more room, better techVideo

2021 GMC Yukon debuts with more room, better tech

The 2021 GMC Yukon is all new and features a long list of improvements aimed at making it roomier and more luxurious than before.

Races, auctions, shows and many social gatherings for auto enthusiasts have been postponed indefinitely across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered. We’re holding a series of Virtual Autos Shows where you can share and chat about the cool cars and trucks you own with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

This week, GMC released new images of its upcoming reboot of HUMMER as an electric off-road pickup and SUV. Full details are yet to come, but the "super trucks" will be available with up to 1,000 hp.

They're worlds apart from the fuel-guzzling vehicles that anchored the brand until it was shelved in 2010 and remain cherished among loyalists today, so we want to see yours.

Just respond to the Twitter post below with a photo and a few words about why your HUMMER H1, H2 or H3 is special to you:

(NOTE: This is an independent FoxNews.com online production based on a timely event and in no way a collaboration with General Motors.)

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

