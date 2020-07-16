Fox News Autos wants to see YOUR Ford Broncos

Races, auctions, shows and many social gatherings for auto enthusiasts have been postponed or restricted to spectators across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered.

We’re holding a series of Virtual Auto Shows where you can share and chat about the cool cars and trucks you own with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience, and this week it's all about the Ford Bronco.

Ford is bringing back the name on an all-new truck next year that's inspired by the original, but who needs a new one when you've got a classic?

We know plenty of you do, and we'd love to see them for this week's show. We'll be looking for a few standouts to feature on FoxNews.com for everyone to check out and discuss. (And, yes, Bronco IIs count!) Just respond to the Twitter post below with a photo to take part:

(NOTE: This is an independent FoxNews.com online production based on a timely event and in no way a collaboration with the Ford Motor Company.)