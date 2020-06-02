Fox News Autos wants to see YOUR FIRST CARS for our Virtual Auto Show

Races, auctions, shows and many social gatherings for auto enthusiasts have been postponed or closed to audiences indefinitely across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered.

We’re holding a series of Virtual Car Shows where you can share and chat about the cool cars and trucks you own with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience. To celebrate the end of this unusual school year, this week's theme is FIRST CARS and TRUCKS. You can only have one, and the memories of it rarely fade away, and we want to hear your story. Just respond to the Twitter post below to take part.

Muscle cars, compact cars, custom vans … we’ll be looking for a few standouts to feature on FoxNews.com for everyone to see and discuss.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT MORE FOX NEWS AUTOS VIRTUAL CAR SHOWS