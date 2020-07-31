Formula One driver Sergio Perez tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One driver Sergio Perez has become the first driver in the series to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The 30-year-old Mexican had an inconclusive test followed by a positive one and will remain in isolation until he is cleared.

"Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities," according to a statement from Formula One.

"With assistance of the local organizer of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined.”

Perez becomes the second high-profile driver to test positive for the virus, following NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson, who had to sit out the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis earlier in July.

Perez is currently sixth in the season standings after four races. Formula One veteran Nico Hülkenberg, who does not have a full-time ride this year, will fill-in for Perez at Silverstone, where the race is being held without fans.

