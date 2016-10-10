Ford Skyliner brings business class to the van scene

next Image 1 of 2

It’s not exactly an Econoline with shag carpet and Quadraphonic sound, but that may be a good thing.

Ford has teamed up with Galpin Auto Sport of “Pimp My Ride” fame to turn one of its new Transit vans into a “private jet on wheels” called the Skyliner.

The custom van features four electronically adjustable rotating “throne” chairs that can be controlled by an iPad and arranged in several configurations, including a theater setup featuring a 52-inch TV, and a rolling office with retractable conference table.

Unlike the old-school versions, this one has hardwood flooring and a 7.2 surround sound multimedia system, complete with a server that can store the equivalent of 300 Blu-ray discs.

Of course it also has a built-in bar, and the seats recline business class style, complete with foot rests.

Powered by Ford’s twin-turbo V6, the exterior of the Skyliner is largely untouched, with just a set of Forgiato wheels and silver metallic paint to bring the bling.

Just a concept at this point, no price has been revealed, but it sends a message that Ford is serious about competing with the kind of ultra-luxury custom vans based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that the likes of Beyonce and Will Smith cruise around in these days.