Ford recalling over 600K cars for brake issue after 15 accidents

Ford is recalling 600,166 cars across the U.S. and its territories to fix a brake issue that could increase the risk of an accident.

The action covers 2006-2010 model year Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ sedans.

The three models share a common platform and were built at Ford’s Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico.

The issue stems from a valve in the hydraulic control unit that may get stuck open and affect brake pedal travel.

Ford says it knows of 15 accidents and two injuries possibly linked to the issue. The control units will be inspected and replaced, as required.

