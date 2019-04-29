Ford opening the door to Amazon Key in-car delivery service

Last week Ford announced plans to follow Amazon in backing startup electric automaker Rivian with a $500 million investment, but it’s not the only new connection the two companies have.

Ford and Lincoln models will soon be compatible with the Amazon Key service that allows deliveries to be made to the trunks of parked cars.

Volvo and General Motors currently offer the feature, and Ford says some 2017 models and all later ones with built-in modems will have it, including the Mustang.

Amazon Key works through the FordPass and Lincoln Way apps to locate and grant temporary access to the vehicles. After placing a delivery shipment, the Amazon personnel is required to double-check that the car is locked. A confirmation is then sent to the owner.

Amazon offers the same service to homeowners who have equipped their doors with smart locks and it currently operates in about 50 cities.

This won’t be the first time Ford has let Amazon inside of its vehicles, however. Its newest infotainment systems are equipped with the Ford+Alexa app that lets owners control certain features in their cars from their home and vice versa using the voice assistant.

