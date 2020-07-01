Expand / Collapse search
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E is more powerful than expected as ordering begins

All-electric model hits the streets late this year.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford has opened the order books for Mustang Mach-E, and there’s a little surprise inside.

The automaker has revealed that the final power outputs for the all-electric utility vehicle are slightly higher than originally advertised.

All-wheel-drive Mach-Es equipped with the extended-range battery pack are now rated at a 346 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque, which is an increase of 24 hp and 11 lb-ft, while rear-wheel-drive models with the same size pack get bumps from 282 hp and 306 lb-ft to 290 hp and 317 lb-ft.

Ford has suggested owners can use the Mach-E's 4.8-cubic-foot "frunk" as a tailgate cooler for foods like shrimp and wings.

Standard-range pack versions with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive are both rated at 266 hp, up from 255 hp, with the same torque as the extended range models.

Five Mach-E trim levels are available with ranges from 210-300 miles per charge depending on the configuration.

Deliveries of the Mach-E are scheduled to begin later this year. Along with the electric drivetrain, the compact utility vehicle will be the first Ford to offer its new Active Drive Assist option, which allows for hands-free driving on over 100,000-miles of designated highways.

