Ford is building a pickup for the filthy rich

If you have fancy pants, but dirty boots, Ford has the truck for you.

The upcoming 2017 F-Series Super Duty will be offered with a vinyl flooring option on all trim levels for the first time, including top tier King Ranch and Platinum models.

It’s a thicker, more durable vinyl than you get on the lower trim level trucks, but Ford says it’s just as easy to clean. Customers will be able to pair it with wood trim, leather-upholstered massaging seats and a panoramic sunroof.

The new option is indicative of the increasing number of high end truck buyers using their pickups for professional and personal use, and should also come in handy for off road pursuits.

“They want the luxury of a King Ranch or Platinum edition, while maintaining their ability to use the truck for work without fear of ruining the interior,” said Ford truck group marketing manager Doug Scott in a press release.

Clips for removable floor mats will let you add a swatch of carpet for dressy nights on the town, or maybe a set of WeatherTech mats for very mucky days.

Full pricing on the all-new, aluminum-bodied trucks has not been revealed, but the most expensive configurations will cost up to $75,000 when it goes on sale this fall.