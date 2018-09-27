Expand / Collapse search
Ford F-150 hybrid confirmed for 2020

By Gary Gastelu, | Fox News
The first Ford F-150 truck rolls off the line this morning at Dearborn Truck Plant. The assembly line restarted after just over a week of downtime following a supplier fire. F-150 production is targeted to restart at Kansas City Assembly Plant on Monday as well. The Ford team also has successfully repaired the Super Duty supply chain, with production slated to begin at Kentucky Truck Plant by Monday as well.

Ford used the 100th anniversary celebration for its Rouge complex on Thursday to reconfirm plans to introduce a hybrid F-150 in 2020.

The electrified truck will be built at the Dearborn Truck Assembly plant at the historic facility, where the current F-150 is made.

The light duty pickup is also manufactured at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly plant.

Full details on the new powertrain have not been revealed, but executives have previously told Fox News that it will not be a plug-in hybrid. It will, however, have an outlet that will allow it to double as a portable generator for worksites and recreational activities.

The automaker is also scheduled to launch a hybrid-powered Ford Mustang at the same time that will be focused on performance, providing V8 power but with more torque and greater efficiency that a conventional eight-cylinder drivetrain.

Given the timeframe, the F-150 and Mustang will likely be sold as 2021 model year vehicles.

