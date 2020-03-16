Ford offering car buyers credit relief during coronavirus crisis

Ford is launching a credit assistance program for new-car shoppers and those affected by the coronavirus.

The automaker’s Ford Credit arm will allow buyers and lessees of Ford and Lincoln models to defer their first payment up to 90 days and is also setting up a hotline to work with existing customers who lose their jobs on the options available to them, including modifying their payment schedules.

Hyundai and Genesis are offering similar 90-day deferral plans and will also make up to six monthly payments for customers who purchase a vehicle by April 30 and lose their jobs through Dec. 31.

The plans echoes previous offers extended to customers by Ford, Hyundai and other automakers during the 2009 financial crisis.

