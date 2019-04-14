Ford cranks up the EcoBoost Mustang with new high performance package

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will become the most powerful model in the automaker’s history when it launches later this year, thanks to its 700-plus horsepower supercharged V8, but it’s not the only potent pony car being added to the stable.

Ford is turning up the boost on the Mustang’s entry-level 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with a new High Performance Package that adds a new cylinder head, bigger turbo and larger radiator to increase power from 310 hp to 330 hp with 350 lb-ft of torque.

Along with the engine upgrade, the package includes a strut tower brace, new stiffer sway bars, limited slip differential, rear blade spoiler, 19-inch by 9-inch wheels with summer tires and the brakes and front splitter from the Mustang GT to improve handling and track performance.

Unique “2.3” fender badges and dash plaque help identify Mustangs with the package, while an optional handling upgrade swaps in a Torsen differential and a set of wider 9.5-inch wheels with even stickier Pirelli Corsa4 tires.

Ford is pitching it as the ideal twisty road and autocross car and debuting it a the New York International Auto Show to celebrate the Mustang's 55th anniversary on April 17. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it should end up in the $30,000 range and compete head-to-head with the Camaro Turbo 1LE for the hearts and minds of 4-cylinder muscle car fans when it goes on sale this fall.

