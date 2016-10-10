Five common car myths busted

Browsing the Internet you’ll be surprised to find there are more shocking facts, videos and pictures about cars than about sex, food or any other industry.

Truth be told, for a nation of drivers, we still believe in those silly myths about our cars and tires. Some are funny and other can cost serious cash and mileage.

YOU CAN TRICK A SPEED CAMERA

For many drivers the most frustrating and costly experience is seeing the blinding flash from a well-hidden police speed camera tucked behind the trees on the footpath. To help avoid receiving a picture in the mail, people have tried almost everything to trick and avoid being caught.

Hairspray has been a popular choice, supposedly making the license plate unreadable when flashed. The bad news is that this doesn’t work.

The only proven way to beat the speed camera is by driving faster than the camera can trigger — which is at a speed around 290-320 kilometres per hour. Obviously, that’s not recommended.

PREMIUM PETROL MAKES YOUR NON-PREMIUM CAR RUN BETTER

If you think putting premium petrol into your car will make a difference, think again. Although higher quality fuel is less combustible, research has proven that this difference has absolutely no impact on the majority of cars.

YOUR CAR WILL EXPLODE IF SOMEBODY SHOOTS A BULLET AT THE CAR’S TANK

Many action movies show gun fights which end in a huge explosion blasting the entire car. However, that is almost impossible. The reason is that there is not sufficient oxygen inside the gas tank. If the car tank gets shot by a bullet, it will not lead to a major explosion. Only various shots during a short period of time might ignite a small fire.

KEEP YOUR DOORS UNLOCKED SO RESCUERS CAN GET YOU OUT

You may think that if you are in a car accident, it is easier for the emergency services if the car doors are unlocked, right? Wrong. Unlocked doors are much more likely to open during a collision. It is much safer to have professionals break in to help you, than risk being seriously injured.

LEAVE ANY AND ALL CHECK-UPS TO THE PROFESSIONALS

With cars so technologically savvy and computerized these days many believe check ups and all servicing must to be done by professionals, but this is another myth. Many tasks performed by mechanics such as buying tires, checking your oil, and testing your indicator and brake lights can be done by yourself.

