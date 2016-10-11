Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chrysler
Published
Last Update October 11, 2016

Fiat to Buy Remaining U.S. Govt. Stake in Chrysler

By | Associated Press

(AP)

DETROIT – Chrysler Group will soon sever its ties with the U.S. government.

Italian automaker Fiat agreed Thursday to buy the U.S. Treasury's 6 percent interest in Chrysler for $500 million. Once the deal closes, the government will no longer hold a stake in the auto company.

President Barack Obama is expected to announce the agreement Friday during a trip to a Chrysler facility in Toledo, Ohio.

Fiat also agreed to pay $75 million for the right to buy Chrysler shares held by a trust for retired autoworkers. The Treasury Department will receive 80 percent of those proceeds, or $60 million, while the Canadian government will get $15 million.

The deal will give Fiat a majority stake in the automaker just two years after it agreed to manage Chrysler after its bankruptcy.

Click here for more from Fox Car Report