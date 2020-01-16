This Pontiac Fiero-Chevy Blazer mashup is the most bizarre SUV you'll see today

Ferrari will soon debut its first SUV, but someone just bought one.

Well, it’s not exactly a Ferrari, but a Pontiac Fiero body that’s been customized to resemble a Testarossa and mounted onto the chassis of a Chevrolet K5 Blazer truck.

The bizarre creation crossed the block at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday and probably could’ve been driven over the car in front of it. The jacked-up, very sporty utility vehicle is powered by a 350-cubic-inch V8 that sends power to all four wheels through an era-appropriate 3-speed automatic transmission.

It was part of a collection of oddities being offered by a single owner that included a replica of the Shaggin Wagon from “Dumb and Dumber,” a life-size replica of Lightning McQueen and a six-wheel, hot rod Cadillac Hearse called The Pirate Surf Mobile.

As for the Fiero, the buyer paid $6,050, which is about what a stock Fiero is worth these days and a lot less than the price for the actual Ferrari SUV, which is expected to be around $350,000.

But while Chevrolet recently rebooted the Blazer as a crossover utility vehicle, don't expect it to turn the Fiero into one. Its next big blast from the past is reportedly the return of the Hummer name on an electric SUV.

