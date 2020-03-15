Ferrari, Lamborghini suspend production due to coronavirus

Ferrari is suspending production at its two factories in Italy from March 16-27 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The automaker said the parts supply chain could no longer support manufacturing, but that other operations at the company would continue. Hard-hit Italy has instituted major restrictions on its citizenry in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The move comes after Lamborghini announced a full shutdown from March 13-25, at least.

"This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility toward our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus,” Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a press release.

Italy’s largest automaker, Fiat Chrysler, has also initiated short closures to sanitize its facilities, with plans to continue production at a reduced rate with new measures in place aimed at protecting the workforce from the spread of the virus.

