Fatigued Tesla employee survived fiery wreck with minor injuries, police said

The driver of a Tesla Model X, who is also an employee of the works at the car company, worked an overnight shift and was fatigued when he crashed on Monday in Fremont causing a fire and a partial road shutdown, police said.

Police closed southbound Paseo Padre Pkwy at Thornton Ave was closed because about 7 a.m. solo vehicle collision, and reopened it about 10:30 a.m.

Tesla engineers were sent to investigate, police said, and firefighters were seen inspecting the wreckage of the charred car, which landed in between two trees on a grassy section of a sidewalk.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries and was lucky to walk away. Police

The Tesla plant is located in Fremont.

“We have been in touch with local authorities to learn the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation,” Tesla spokesperson Keely Sulprizio said in a statement, according to the Mercury News. “The damage sustained by the vehicle is indicative of a high-speed collision, which can result in a fire in any type of car, not just electric vehicles.”

