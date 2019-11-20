Exclusive interview: NASCAR champ Kyle Busch wants to win the Daytona 500 next

Kyle Busch is ready to hit the beach.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion says he'd love to add a Daytona 500 trophy to his cabinet. It's one thing his older brother Kurt has that he doesn't.

Kurt won the season championship in 2004 but has yet to repeat. Meanwhile, the second time around was especially sweet for Kyle, who got to take his 4-year-old son Brexton for a victory lap in his Toyota Camry race car. Brexton was just a toddler when dad took the title in 2015.

WHO'S NEXT FOR NASCAR? HONDA, HYUNDAI OR SOMEONE ELSE?

And what does the Toyota driver think about the next generation NASCAR car coming in 2021?

Watch the exclusive Fox News Autos interview with Kyle Busch to find out.

